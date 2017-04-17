Russia vetoes UN resolution to hold Syria accountable for chemical account
Russia's relationship with the US has deteriorated since Trump assumed the Oval Office, Putin said in an interview aired Wednesday. Lavrov also says that Russian President Vladimir Putin could restore a military hotline with the US if Washington focuses on fighting the Islamic State and other extremist groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|6 hr
|True Christian wi...
|28
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|18 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Mon
|copout
|9
|Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte...
|Apr 12
|USA Today
|1
|Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ...
|Apr 12
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Julios lottery ti...
|84
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC