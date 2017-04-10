Russia urged to investigate 'horrific' reports of gay men being killed in Chechnya
Michael Link, the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, said Russia must 'investigate the horrific reports of human rights violations .' Russia must investigate reports by human rights groups that dozens of men are being held and tortured in Chechnya because they are believed to be gay, the rights arm of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres...
|1 hr
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ...
|Wed
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Julios lottery ti...
|84
|Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|4
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Apr 10
|Alank
|24
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC