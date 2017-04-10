Russia urged to investigate 'horrific...

Russia urged to investigate 'horrific' reports of gay men being killed in Chechnya

Michael Link, the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, said Russia must 'investigate the horrific reports of human rights violations .' Russia must investigate reports by human rights groups that dozens of men are being held and tortured in Chechnya because they are believed to be gay, the rights arm of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said on Friday.

Chicago, IL

