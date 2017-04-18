Russia unveils world's BIGGEST ever n...

Russia unveils world's BIGGEST ever nuclear submarineRussia unveils...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Moscow's seapower is set to expand as navy bosses revealed Project 09852 which is primed to be the biggest nuclear-powered sub on Earth. The vessel known as Belgorod would be nearly 200-metres long and would be tasked with deep-sea exploration in the Arctic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h... 4 hr Humanspirit 1
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Apr 21 WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) Apr 19 tc Cls 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11) Apr 19 Slick Willie Oreilly 4
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Apr 19 omega 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,589 • Total comments across all topics: 280,519,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC