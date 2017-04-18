Russia unveils world's BIGGEST ever nuclear submarineRussia unveils...
Moscow's seapower is set to expand as navy bosses revealed Project 09852 which is primed to be the biggest nuclear-powered sub on Earth. The vessel known as Belgorod would be nearly 200-metres long and would be tasked with deep-sea exploration in the Arctic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h...
|4 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Apr 21
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|tc Cls
|15
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
|Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|4
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Apr 19
|omega
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC