Russia says it won't broadcast Eurovision Song Contest
In this file photo dated Tuesday, March 14, 2017, Russian singer Yulia Samoylova who was chosen to represent Russia in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, poses while sitting in a wheelchair at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow, Russia. Russia's Channel One says it will not broadcast the Eurovision Song Contest in Russia after Ukraine, which hosts the contest this year, has barred the Russian entrant from traveling to the country.
