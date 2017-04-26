Russia says it thwarted terror attack...

Russia says it thwarted terror attack, arrested 2 suspects

The Russian counterintelligence agency has announced the arrest of two suspected supporters of the Islamic State group who it says were planning a terror attack. The FSB said Wednesday the two men were arrested in an apartment in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a city on the Pacific island of Sakhalin.

