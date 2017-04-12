Russia Publishes Draft Procedure for ...

Russia Publishes Draft Procedure for Bilateral APAs

On 17 March 2017 the Ministry of Finance of Russia posted a draft order on the procedure for conclusion of bilateral advance pricing agreements with the authorised bodies of foreign states. This draft order fills in a legal gap in Russian administration of transfer pricing rules and treaty obligations with foreign states.

