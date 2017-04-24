Russia-linked hackers reportedly targeted Macron campaign
Researchers with the Japanese anti-virus firm Trend Micro say the campaign of French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron has been targeted by Russia-linked hackers, adding a little more detail to previous suggestions that the centrist politician was being singled out for electronic eavesdropping by the Kremlin. The campaign's digital chief, Mounir Mahjoubi, confirmed the attempted intrusions in a telephone interview late Monday but said they had all been thwarted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|15 hr
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h...
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Apr 21
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|tc Cls
|15
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
|Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC