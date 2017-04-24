Russia Cracks Down on Opposition Ahea...

Russia Cracks Down on Opposition Ahead of Planned Protest

A Russian opposition movement founded by exiled Kremlin critic and oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky says it plans to go ahead with protests against President Vladimir Putin in 32 cities this weekend, despite the fact that authorities have banned the movement and declared it illegal, and police have raided its Moscow offices. "We insist we do not breach the law since we do not conduct either a meeting, or a demonstration or a picket," she said.

Chicago, IL

