Russia Bans Vladimir Putin Drag Image Because It Suggests He Might Be Gay
Russia has banned an iconic meme depicting snowflake President Vladimir Putin in drag because it suggests that he is gay. notes that the image in question "likely resembles the photo at the top of this story."
