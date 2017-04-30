Russia backs China's "double suspension" proposal on Korean Peninsula
Russia backs China's proposal on the suspension of missile and nuclear tests by North Korea and of joint military drills by the United States and South Korea at the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday. "During a broad discussion, members of the council unanimously called upon the DPRK to renounce missile and nuclear tests and implement relevant UNSC resolutions," the ministry said in a statement following an open ministerial meeting on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue held by the UNSC Friday.
