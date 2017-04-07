Russia authorities hold eight over subway blast, find similar bomb, shoot four in police slayings
Russian investigators on Thursday detained eight people suspected of involvement in the St. Petersburg metro bombing, as the country held commemorative rallies to honor the 13 victims. "Six people were detained in St. Petersburg and two in Moscow who are involved in the act of terror" following an investigation and search operation conducted with the FSB security service and interior ministry, Russia's powerful Investigative Committee said in a statement.
