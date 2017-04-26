Russia arrests 12 suspected of terror...

Russia arrests 12 suspected of terrorism involvement

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Russia's main domestic security agency arrested 12 people in the Kaliningrad exclave for suspected involvement with an Islamic extremist group, Russian news agencies said late Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, announced the arrest in Russia's far east of two suspected supporters of another radical Islamic group who it said were planning a terror attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... Tue Xstain Mullah Aroma 10
News Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Apr 21 WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) Apr 19 tc Cls 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11) Apr 19 Slick Willie Oreilly 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,547 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC