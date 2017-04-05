Russia and What's App
It was a digital conversation never intended for public consumption. Yet what it discloses is nothing short of damning evidence about a decade-old conspiracy between the Russian mob and officials in Vladimir Putin's government to steal $230 million from the Russian people , then frame and kill the whistleblowing tax attorney who uncovered the crime.
