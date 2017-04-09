Russia and US 'one step' from clash
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes a statement about the visit of China's President Xi Jinping and about the situation in Syria at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach JUDY WOODRUFF: The strike was in stark contrast to President Obama's policy. He thought he could get away with it because he knew Russian Federation had his back.
|Russian Federation warns of serious consequence...
|9 hr
|Nothing in the News
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|15 hr
|True Christian wi...
|18
|Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90
|Sat
|He made me laugh
|1
|Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow...
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|4
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 7
|Marriage Values
|80
|Russia ups ante by freezing communications with...
|Apr 7
|Xxxccxx
|2
|Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|85
