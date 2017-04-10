Rex Tillerson Arrives In Russia To Li...

Rex Tillerson Arrives In Russia To Literal Trash Fire

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson touched down in Moscow on Tuesday as smoke from burning garbage billowed near the airport, ABC News reported . Smoke near Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, where Sec. of State Tillerson is due to land, coming from a burning garbage dump, Russian officials say pic.twitter.com/QxkBrXeRRI The Kremlin said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin won't meet with Tillerson .

Chicago, IL

