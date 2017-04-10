Rex Tillerson Arrives In Russia To Literal Trash Fire
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson touched down in Moscow on Tuesday as smoke from burning garbage billowed near the airport, ABC News reported . Smoke near Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, where Sec. of State Tillerson is due to land, coming from a burning garbage dump, Russian officials say pic.twitter.com/QxkBrXeRRI The Kremlin said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin won't meet with Tillerson .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|22 hr
|Grieving Lrostitutes
|83
|Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change...
|23 hr
|Mikey
|4
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Mon
|Alank
|24
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Russian Federation warns of serious consequence...
|Apr 9
|Nothing in the News
|2
|Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90
|Apr 8
|He made me laugh
|1
|Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow...
|Apr 7
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC