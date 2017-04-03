Putin slams 'trumped-up' US strike ag...

Putin slams 'trumped-up' US strike against Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the US strike against a Syrian government airbase as "aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law." Putin believes the attack was done under a "trumped-up pretext," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday, according to Russian state-run news agency Sputnik.

