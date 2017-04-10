Polish leader welcomes NATO troops, hails 'historic moment'
Polish leaders welcomed a new multinational NATO battalion to Poland on Thursday, with the president calling it "a historic moment for my country." The near-permanent deployment of a NATO battalion under U.S. command marks the first time NATO troops have been placed so close to Russian territory, a step the Kremlin denounces as a threat to its own security.
