Poland marks anniversary of president's death in plane crash

Poland on Monday observed the seventh anniversary of a plane crash in Russia that killed President Lech Kaczynski, his wife and 94 others, marking the day with wreath-laying ceremonies and prayers - and renewed suggestions from those in power that foul play was involved. Poland's ruling party, Law and Justice, is headed by Kaczynski's twin brother, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who has led regular commemorations of the tragedy and who still thinks many questions surrounding the crash need to be answered.

