Poland accuses Russians in plane crash that killed president
This Sunday April 11, 2010 file photo, shows the wreckage of the Polish presidential plane which crashed early Saturday in Smolensk, western Russia. Polish prosecutors allege Monday April 3, 2017, that a new analysis of evidence into the 2010 plane crash that killed Polish president Lech Kaczynski, shows that two Russian air traffic controllers and a third person in the control tower willingly contributed to the disaster, although they have withheld details of their evidence.
