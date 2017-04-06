Nikki Haley condemns Russia, Iran after chemical attack in Syria
He did not elaborate on what the USA may do in response. Isn't it outrageous that Donald Trump's White House is blaming the previous administration of Barack Obama? "Do NOT attack Syria , fix U.S.A.", Trump tweeted, in one of a dozen such protests at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|5 hr
|Newtonian
|11
|Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with...
|Apr 2
|Region and Guelph...
|1
|Russia claims its deadly T-14 Armata tank is in... (Mar '16)
|Apr 2
|tm Cln
|4
|Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ...
|Mar 31
|Wildchild
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi...
|Mar 30
|discocrisco
|1
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC