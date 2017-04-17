Mixed reactions greet Trump's new att...

Mixed reactions greet Trump's new attitudes on Russia, China

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives before dinner at Mar-a-Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Fla. In recent weeks, Trump has moved away from his tough campaign rhetoric on trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 24 min jwToTruth 26
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 14 hr copout 9
News Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 2
News Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte... Apr 12 USA Today 1
News Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ... Apr 12 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 12 Julios lottery ti... 84
News Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change... Apr 11 Mikey 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC