Michael Flynn under investigation ove...

Michael Flynn under investigation over payments from Russia13 min ago

16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Washington, April 28 The Pentagon's Inspector General had already opened an investigation into whether former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn received foreign payments without Pentagon's approval, according to a newly released document. "This office has initiated an investigation to determine whether Lieutenant General Flynn, US Army failed to obtain required approval prior to receiving any emolument from a foreign government," according to a letter by the Inspector General's office of the Pentagon to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

