Michael Flynn under investigation over payments from Russia13 min ago

Washington, April 28 The Pentagon's Inspector General had already opened an investigation into whether former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn received foreign payments without Pentagon's approval, according to a newly released document. "This office has initiated an investigation to determine whether Lieutenant General Flynn, US Army failed to obtain required approval prior to receiving any emolument from a foreign government," according to a letter by the Inspector General's office of the Pentagon to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

