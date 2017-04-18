Media Regulator Says Twitter Will Com...

Media Regulator Says Twitter Will Comply With Law, Locate User Data In Russia

Russia's media regulator says Twitter has agreed to store some of its users' data inside Russia, a move that would comply with domestic law but stoke further fears about user privacy and surveillance. The agency, known as Roskomnadzor, said on April 19 that Twitter is in the process of determining "what information about Russian citizens and organizations in commercial relations with Twitter in Russia can be stored in the Russian Federation."

