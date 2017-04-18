Lithuanian volunteers help soldiers in eastern Ukraine

In a cramped warehouse on the banks of the flooded River Neris in a tranquil part of the Lithuanian capital, Jonas Ohman and his crew are loading unmarked boxes and bags onto a truck destined for the front in eastern Ukraine, more than 1,000 kilometers away. The Swedish volunteer heads the so-called Blue-Yellow Movement, which helps Ukrainian government forces in their struggle against pro-Russian rebels by supplying non-lethal military aid, such as night-vision goggles, helmets, bullet-proof vests and telescopic sniper sights.

