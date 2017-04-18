Lithuanian volunteers help soldiers in eastern Ukraine
In a cramped warehouse on the banks of the flooded River Neris in a tranquil part of the Lithuanian capital, Jonas Ohman and his crew are loading unmarked boxes and bags onto a truck destined for the front in eastern Ukraine, more than 1,000 kilometers away. The Swedish volunteer heads the so-called Blue-Yellow Movement, which helps Ukrainian government forces in their struggle against pro-Russian rebels by supplying non-lethal military aid, such as night-vision goggles, helmets, bullet-proof vests and telescopic sniper sights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|tc Cls
|15
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|About time
|85
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|9 hr
|About time
|4
|Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|4
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|14 hr
|omega
|40
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC