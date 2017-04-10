Lithuania says Russia has ability to ...

Lithuania says Russia has ability to launch Baltic attack in 24 hours

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Russia has developed the capability to launch an attack on the Baltic states with as little as 24 hours' notice, limiting NATO's options to respond other than to have military forces already deployed in the region, Lithuania's intelligence service said on Monday. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, annexed by the Soviet Union in the 1940s but now part of both NATO and the European Union, have been increasingly nervous since the Russian takeover of Crimea in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with... Sun Region and Guelph... 1
News Russia claims its deadly T-14 Armata tank is in... (Mar '16) Sun tm Cln 4
News Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ... Mar 31 Wildchild 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Mar 31 red blood relative 5
News Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi... Mar 30 discocrisco 1
News McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 41
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,125 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC