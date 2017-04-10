Lithuania says Russia has ability to launch Baltic attack in 24 hours
Russia has developed the capability to launch an attack on the Baltic states with as little as 24 hours' notice, limiting NATO's options to respond other than to have military forces already deployed in the region, Lithuania's intelligence service said on Monday. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, annexed by the Soviet Union in the 1940s but now part of both NATO and the European Union, have been increasingly nervous since the Russian takeover of Crimea in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with...
|Sun
|Region and Guelph...
|1
|Russia claims its deadly T-14 Armata tank is in... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|tm Cln
|4
|Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ...
|Mar 31
|Wildchild
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi...
|Mar 30
|discocrisco
|1
|McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|41
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC