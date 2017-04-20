Lavrov says Russia, US agree strikes on Syria should not be repeated
While 10 of the Council's 15 members voted in favour Russia rejected the text against Syria. China as well as non-permanent members Ethiopia and Kazakhstan abstained US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson struck a similar tone in his two-hour meeting with Putin on Wednesday in Moscow , stating that the two nations had reached a "low point" in their relations.
