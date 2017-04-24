Kyrgyz Man Shot In Russian 'Hate Crime'
Russian Interior Ministry officers block a street near a regional office of Russia's Federal Security Service, which was attacked by a gunman, in Khabarovsk on April 21. A Kyrgyz diplomat has visited an injured victim of a shooting in Russia that the Russian authorities say they believe was a hate crime. Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Aiymkan Kulukeeva told RFE/RL on April 24 that a 37-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Talant Jumaev, was seriously injured in the April 21 shooting in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti...
|10 hr
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h...
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Apr 21
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|tc Cls
|15
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
|Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC