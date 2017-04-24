Kyrgyz Man Shot In Russian 'Hate Crime'

Kyrgyz Man Shot In Russian 'Hate Crime'

Read more: Weekday Magazine

Russian Interior Ministry officers block a street near a regional office of Russia's Federal Security Service, which was attacked by a gunman, in Khabarovsk on April 21. A Kyrgyz diplomat has visited an injured victim of a shooting in Russia that the Russian authorities say they believe was a hate crime. Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Aiymkan Kulukeeva told RFE/RL on April 24 that a 37-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Talant Jumaev, was seriously injured in the April 21 shooting in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk.

Chicago, IL

