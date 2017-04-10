Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over '...

Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arrests' of gay men in Chechnya

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Australia has raised concerns with the Kremlin over reports men had been rounded up, tortured and killed as part of an anti-gay crackdown in the semi-autonomous Russian province of Chechnya. Human Rights Watch says a "brutal campaign" has been waged against LGBTI people in Chechnya in recent weeks, with men severely beaten, "forcibly disappeared" and allegedly murdered on suspicion of being gay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte... 15 hr USA Today 1
News Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ... 17 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Wed Julios lottery ti... 84
News Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change... Tue Mikey 4
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Mon Alank 24
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Russian Federation warns of serious consequence... Apr 9 Nothing in the News 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC