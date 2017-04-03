It's now illegal in Russia to share image of Putin as a gay clown
There are several images of Putin wearing makeup circulating both online and among protesters, which the government has banned as "extremism." Russian news outlets are having trouble reporting exactly which image of the internet's many Putin-gay-clown memes is now illegal to share.
