Islamic State plotters killed in Russia

Read more: The Mercury

RUSSIAN security forces have killed two armed militants who had been trained by Islamic State and were planning a series of "terrorist crimes", Russian news agencies report. The National Anti-Terror Committee said on Saturday the two men had been killed in the Stavropol region of southern Russia after a shootout with security forces who had tried to stop their car.

