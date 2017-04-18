Islamic State plotters killed in Russia
RUSSIAN security forces have killed two armed militants who had been trained by Islamic State and were planning a series of "terrorist crimes", Russian news agencies report. The National Anti-Terror Committee said on Saturday the two men had been killed in the Stavropol region of southern Russia after a shootout with security forces who had tried to stop their car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Fri
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|tc Cls
|15
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
|Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|4
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Apr 19
|omega
|40
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|Apr 17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC