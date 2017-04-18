ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack...

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack on Russian Intelligence Headquarters, 3 Dead

An armed man killed 2 people on Friday at Russia's FSB Intelligence agency headquarters. It was initially reported that the shooter was a neo-Nazi gang, however; it is now being reported that ISIS has claimed responsibility.

