ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack on Russian Intelligence Headquarters, 3 Dead
An armed man killed 2 people on Friday at Russia's FSB Intelligence agency headquarters. It was initially reported that the shooter was a neo-Nazi gang, however; it is now being reported that ISIS has claimed responsibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|20 hr
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11)
|Wed
|tc Cls
|15
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
|Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|4
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Apr 19
|omega
|40
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|Apr 17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC