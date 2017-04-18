IS claims deadly attack on FSB office in Russia14 min ago
The Islamic State jihadist group has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on an office of Russia's main domestic intelligence agency, the FSB, in the country's far east, a US-based monitoring group said. Amaq News Agency, an IS propaganda arm, made the claim in a brief report in Arabic distributed on the social media application Telegram that cited a "security source."
