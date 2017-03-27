In DC visit, Egypta s el-Sissi to test a chemistrya with Trump

In this Aug. 26, 2015 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, center, reviews honor guards, as he takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier outside of Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. Making his first official visit to Washington since taking office in 2014, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's meeting this week with U.S. President Donald Trump would be a significant step in the international rehabilitation of the general-turned-politician who was kept out of the Obama White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.