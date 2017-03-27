In DC visit, Egypta s el-Sissi to tes...

In DC visit, Egypta s el-Sissi to test a chemistrya with Trump

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

In this Aug. 26, 2015 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, center, reviews honor guards, as he takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier outside of Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. Making his first official visit to Washington since taking office in 2014, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's meeting this week with U.S. President Donald Trump would be a significant step in the international rehabilitation of the general-turned-politician who was kept out of the Obama White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with... 5 hr Region and Guelph... 1
News Russia claims its deadly T-14 Armata tank is in... (Mar '16) 7 hr tm Cln 4
News Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ... Fri Wildchild 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Mar 31 red blood relative 5
News Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi... Mar 30 discocrisco 1
News McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 41
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,010,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC