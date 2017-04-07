Head of Trump-Russia probe Devin Nunes under fire, won't step down
The Republican congressman's revelation Monday prompted the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, as well as the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, to call on Nunes to recuse himself from the committee's Russian Federation probe. Rep. Jim Himes and Rep. Eric Swawell, both ranking Democrats on the committee, accused Nunes of tainting the investigation by failing to share important information with the rest of the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow...
|5 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|16 hr
|Marriage Values
|80
|Russia ups ante by freezing communications with...
|16 hr
|Xxxccxx
|2
|Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11)
|17 hr
|Teana Trump
|85
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|19 hr
|True Christian wi...
|12
|Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with...
|Apr 2
|Region and Guelph...
|1
|Russia claims its deadly T-14 Armata tank is in... (Mar '16)
|Apr 2
|tm Cln
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC