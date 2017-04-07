Head of Trump-Russia probe Devin Nune...

Head of Trump-Russia probe Devin Nunes under fire, won't step down

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Republican congressman's revelation Monday prompted the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, as well as the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, to call on Nunes to recuse himself from the committee's Russian Federation probe. Rep. Jim Himes and Rep. Eric Swawell, both ranking Democrats on the committee, accused Nunes of tainting the investigation by failing to share important information with the rest of the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... 5 hr Spotted Girl 4
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 16 hr Marriage Values 80
News Russia ups ante by freezing communications with... 16 hr Xxxccxx 2
News Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11) 17 hr Teana Trump 85
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 19 hr True Christian wi... 12
News Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with... Apr 2 Region and Guelph... 1
News Russia claims its deadly T-14 Armata tank is in... (Mar '16) Apr 2 tm Cln 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC