Head of Trump-Russia probe Devin Nunes under fire, won't step down

The Republican congressman's revelation Monday prompted the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, as well as the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, to call on Nunes to recuse himself from the committee's Russian Federation probe. Rep. Jim Himes and Rep. Eric Swawell, both ranking Democrats on the committee, accused Nunes of tainting the investigation by failing to share important information with the rest of the group.

