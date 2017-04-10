Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's views evolving
Once soft on Russia and hard on China, President Donald Trump rapidly reversed course in the last weeks, concluding there's more business to be done with Beijing than with Moscow. Trump's evolving views on those two world powers have brought the U.S. back into alignment with former President Barack Obama 's pattern of "great power" politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres...
|Fri
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte...
|Apr 12
|USA Today
|1
|Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ...
|Apr 12
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Julios lottery ti...
|84
|Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|4
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Apr 10
|Alank
|24
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC