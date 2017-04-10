Harder on Russia and softer on China,...

Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's views evolving

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Once soft on Russia and hard on China, President Donald Trump rapidly reversed course in the last weeks, concluding there's more business to be done with Beijing than with Moscow. Trump's evolving views on those two world powers have brought the U.S. back into alignment with former President Barack Obama 's pattern of "great power" politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres... Fri Trump Plotza 2
News Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte... Apr 12 USA Today 1
News Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ... Apr 12 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 12 Julios lottery ti... 84
News Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change... Apr 11 Mikey 4
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Apr 10 Alank 24
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Health Care
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,335,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC