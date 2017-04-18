Gunman attacks regional Russian secur...

Gunman attacks regional Russian security service office, kills two: FSB

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Russia's Federal Security Service said on Friday that a gunman had burst into one of its regional offices in the far east of the country and opened fire, killing one of its employees and a visitor. The incident happened at an FSB office in the Khabarovsk region, which is close to China, and another visitor was injured in the attack.

