Germany says reviving G-8 with Russia 'not up for debate'

The German government says there are no plans to invite Russia to return to the club of leading industrialized nations. Russia was kicked out of the G-8 after its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and assistance for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

