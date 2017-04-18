French Election: German Govt. pleased...

French Election: German Govt. pleased with Macron's first round victory

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Moscow [Russia], Apr. 24 : Following the victory of French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French presidential election, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert expressed his satisfaction with the result. "It is good that Emmanuel Macron with his focus on strong EU + social market economy has success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h... 13 hr Humanspirit 1
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Apr 21 WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) Apr 19 tc Cls 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11) Apr 19 Slick Willie Oreilly 4
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Apr 19 omega 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,516 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC