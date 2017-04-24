France: Assad regime was behind chemi...

France: Assad regime was behind chemical attack

12 hrs ago

France has said that it has proof that the Syrian government was behind a chemical weapons attack in Syria earlier this month that killed 89 people. The French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said that samples taken from the attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun matched those from a previous incident.

Chicago, IL

