Fitch Affirms Russian Chelyabinsk Region at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

MOSCOW, April 07 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Chelyabinsk Region's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook and affirmed the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F3'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding Chelyabinsk's sound budgetary performance and strong credit metrics over the medium term.

