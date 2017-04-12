Father of 9-month-old twins killed in...

Father of 9-month-old twins killed in Syrian chemical attack wants more US airstrikes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KFQD-AM Anchorage

When Abdel Hameed al-Youssef regained consciousness after a chemical weapons attack on his hometown in northern Syria, the husband and father awoke to a nightmare. The morning of April 4 began like any other for residents of Khan Sheikhoun in Syria's Idlib province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFQD-AM Anchorage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 2 hr True Christian wi... 18
News Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90 Sat He made me laugh 1
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... Fri Spotted Girl 4
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Fri Marriage Values 80
News Russia ups ante by freezing communications with... Fri Xxxccxx 2
News Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11) Fri Teana Trump 85
News Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with... Apr 2 Region and Guelph... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,488 • Total comments across all topics: 280,166,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC