Fallon blames Russian Federation for ...

Fallon blames Russian Federation for 'every civilian death' in Syria chemical attack

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's forces are intensifying attacks on rebel areas, days after the U.S. fired a salvo of missiles at one of the regime's main airbases, according to opposition activists. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande spoke about the situation in Syria today and want to continue efforts to hold Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to account for "criminal acts", a statement from Berlin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 12 hr Julios lottery ti... 84
News Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change... Tue Mikey 4
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Mon Alank 24
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Russian Federation warns of serious consequence... Apr 9 Nothing in the News 2
News Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90 Apr 8 He made me laugh 1
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... Apr 7 Spotted Girl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,695 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC