Expert: All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress may not be liquidated

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The appeal of the Russian Ministry of Justice to the country's Supreme Court regarding the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress is unlikely to be of a political nature, Nikita Isaev, leader of the New Russia public and political movement, told Trend Apr. 1. Isaev, who is also a political scientist, said that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are at a high political and economic level and the appeal of the Russian Ministry of Justice is most likely related to formal issues.

