Ex-Russian Lawmaker Who Turned on Put...

Ex-Russian Lawmaker Who Turned on Putin Shot Dead in Kiev

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT A hotel employee tries to help Denis Voronenkov minutes after he was shot in Kiev Ukraine Thursday He had been a firm critic of the Kremlin's actions in Crimea and eastern Ukraine , and had testified in a treason trial against ex-President Viktor Yanukovych -a firm Putin ally. "Yes, I can confirm that he is Denis Voronenkov ", the head of Kiev police, Andrey Krishchenko, said , as cited by TASS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ... Fri Wildchild 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... Fri red blood relative 5
News Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi... Thu discocrisco 1
News McCain to Russia: Return Crimea and leave easte... (Jan '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 41
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections (Sep '16) Mar 11 About time 2
News A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14) Mar 11 About time 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC