The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-03 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Russian rocket carries French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.