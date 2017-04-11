Clinton calls Russian election interference 'more effective theft than Watergate'
She slammed Russian interference in the election as "an act of aggression", warned Moscow was capable of repeating it and called for a bipartisan U.S. commitment to make sure it did not happen again. On the personal front, Clinton said that losing the election to Donald Trump was "so devastating", but that now she's doing "pretty well, all things considered".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|10 hr
|Grieving Lrostitutes
|83
|Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change...
|10 hr
|Mikey
|4
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Mon
|Alank
|24
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Russian Federation warns of serious consequence...
|Apr 9
|Nothing in the News
|2
|Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90
|Apr 8
|He made me laugh
|1
|Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow...
|Apr 7
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC