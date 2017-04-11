Clinton calls Russian election interf...

Clinton calls Russian election interference 'more effective theft than Watergate'

She slammed Russian interference in the election as "an act of aggression", warned Moscow was capable of repeating it and called for a bipartisan U.S. commitment to make sure it did not happen again. On the personal front, Clinton said that losing the election to Donald Trump was "so devastating", but that now she's doing "pretty well, all things considered".

