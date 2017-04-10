Chechen leader decries 'attack' over gay persecution reports
In this file photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, Chechen regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov smiles before an international friendly soccer match between Russia and Romania in Grozny, Russia. Kadyrov has lashed out at international organization that have criticised the Russian region for reportedly persecuting and killing gays, accusing them of attempting to blacken the Chechnyan society, lifestyle, traditions and customs, and saying on his social media account Sunday April 16, 2017, that rights have improved in Chechnya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|6 hr
|copout
|9
|Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte...
|Apr 12
|USA Today
|1
|Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ...
|Apr 12
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 12
|Julios lottery ti...
|84
|Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|4
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Apr 10
|Alank
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC