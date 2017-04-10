Chechen leader decries 'attack' over gay persecution reports

In this file photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, Chechen regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov smiles before an international friendly soccer match between Russia and Romania in Grozny, Russia. Kadyrov has lashed out at international organization that have criticised the Russian region for reportedly persecuting and killing gays, accusing them of attempting to blacken the Chechnyan society, lifestyle, traditions and customs, and saying on his social media account Sunday April 16, 2017, that rights have improved in Chechnya.

