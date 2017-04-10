Boris Johnson warns of further US str...

Boris Johnson warns of further US strikes on Syria

20 hrs ago

Boris Johnson has warned that America could unleash further strikes on Syria in the fight to weaken president Bashar Assad's regime. The Foreign Secretary was speaking ahead of talks with global counterparts in an attempt to force Russia to pull out of Syria.

