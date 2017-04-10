Boris Johnson warns of further US strikes on Syria
Boris Johnson has warned that America could unleash further strikes on Syria in the fight to weaken president Bashar Assad's regime. The Foreign Secretary was speaking ahead of talks with global counterparts in an attempt to force Russia to pull out of Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|3 hr
|Alank
|24
|Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change...
|4 hr
|USA Today
|3
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|5 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Russian Federation warns of serious consequence...
|Sun
|Nothing in the News
|2
|Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90
|Apr 8
|He made me laugh
|1
|Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow...
|Apr 7
|Spotted Girl
|4
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 7
|Marriage Values
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC