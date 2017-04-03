Baltic states think Russia is laying ...

Baltic states think Russia is laying the groundwork for...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Signs of an intensifying Moscow-led information campaign have the Lithuanian government worried that Russia is laying the groundwork for "kinetic operations" - a euphemism for combat - similar to its recent actions in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. Lithuania's defense minister and military communications officials told The Guardian that they were "taking very seriously" Russia-organized propaganda efforts to undermine stability in the Baltics, which consist of Lithuania and its northern neighbors, Latvia and Estonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 1 hr Newtonian 19
News Russian Federation warns of serious consequence... 17 hr Nothing in the News 2
News Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90 Sat He made me laugh 1
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... Fri Spotted Girl 4
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 7 Marriage Values 80
News Russia ups ante by freezing communications with... Apr 7 Xxxccxx 2
News Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,725 • Total comments across all topics: 280,187,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC