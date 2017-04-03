Baltic states think Russia is laying the groundwork for...
Signs of an intensifying Moscow-led information campaign have the Lithuanian government worried that Russia is laying the groundwork for "kinetic operations" - a euphemism for combat - similar to its recent actions in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. Lithuania's defense minister and military communications officials told The Guardian that they were "taking very seriously" Russia-organized propaganda efforts to undermine stability in the Baltics, which consist of Lithuania and its northern neighbors, Latvia and Estonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|1 hr
|Newtonian
|19
|Russian Federation warns of serious consequence...
|17 hr
|Nothing in the News
|2
|Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90
|Sat
|He made me laugh
|1
|Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow...
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|4
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 7
|Marriage Values
|80
|Russia ups ante by freezing communications with...
|Apr 7
|Xxxccxx
|2
|Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|85
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC