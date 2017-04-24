Azerbaijani directors awarded in Russia [PHOTO]
Azerbaijani film "Lesson" was screened at the international festival of film and TV programs for family viewing named after Valentina Leontyeva. During the festival, which was held in Samara,Russia, film's producer-directors Rafiq Aliyev and Javid Tavakkul were awarded the diploma "For the best presentation of teenage challenges".
