Azerbaijani directors awarded in Russ...

Azerbaijani directors awarded in Russia [PHOTO]

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijani film "Lesson" was screened at the international festival of film and TV programs for family viewing named after Valentina Leontyeva. During the festival, which was held in Samara,Russia, film's producer-directors Rafiq Aliyev and Javid Tavakkul were awarded the diploma "For the best presentation of teenage challenges".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 10
News Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental h... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Apr 21 WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) Apr 19 tc Cls 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Bill O'Reilly: Boehner's Crying Hurts His Credi... (Jan '11) Apr 19 Slick Willie Oreilly 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,652,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC